MP News: People Living In Jhuggis Until December 31, 2020 To Get Pattas |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Urban Development Department is going to launch a campaign on completion of Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s two years in office.

The MP government is going to give Pattas to the landless under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna 2.0. The Urban Development Department and the Revenue Department have begun a survey.

The survey will continue until December 13. The Patta distribution will begin on January 4 next year and continue until February 20.

The government has made an amendment, and the eligibility for getting Patta has been fixed until December 31, 2020.

It means those who lived in Jhuggis until December 31, 2020, will be given Pattas.

The landless people who were living on the land belonging to the government, civic bodies, and development authorities will get Pattas.

A list will be published on December 14 after the initial survey. After receiving objections and suggestions from the beneficiaries, the final list will be published on December 29.

The beneficiaries will be shifted to alternative places in cases where it is necessary to resettle the Jhuggis.

Permanent and temporary Pattas will be given to the beneficiaries. In the areas where permanent Pattas will be given, the urban bodies and development authorities will do the work of roads, drinking water, drains, and electricity as a priority.

The government is also ensuring that the Pattas are properly distributed. The Urban Development has issued a directive that those who take Pattas through illegal and fraudulent means will face the music.

Final list on Dec 29

A list will be published on December 14 and after receiving objections and suggestions from the beneficiaries, the final list will be published on December 29.