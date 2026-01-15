 MP News: NGT Orders Probe Into Toxic Water In State
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: NGT Orders Probe Into Toxic Water In State

MP News: NGT Orders Probe Into Toxic Water In State

The National Green Tribunal’s Central Zone Bench has ordered a six-member joint probe into sewage-contaminated drinking water across Madhya Pradesh, calling it a violation of the right to life. The panel, including IIT Indore and CPCB experts, will submit a report in six weeks. The NGT also issued sweeping directions to state authorities and urban bodies to ensure safe water supply.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 11:07 PM IST
article-image
MP News: NGT Orders Probe Into Toxic Water In State | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, on Thursday took serious note of the supply of sewage-mixed and contaminated drinking water across cities in Madhya Pradesh.

Terming the issue a direct violation of Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution, the tribunal constituted a six-member high-level joint committee, including experts from IIT Indore and CPCB, to conduct a ground-level investigation and submit its report within six weeks.

The petition, filed by social activist Kamal Kumar Rathi, highlighted alarming levels of water contamination in urban Madhya Pradesh, particularly in Bhopal. Senior Advocate Harpreet Singh Gupta, appearing for the petitioner, argued that fecal coliform levels in city water bodies have reached dangerously high levels due to leaking sewage lines contaminating drinking water pipelines.

The tribunal agreed with the submissions, observing that access to safe drinking water is an inseparable part of fundamental right to life. It also issued sweeping directions to state government authorities, pollution control boards and all urban local bodies.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded Below 55%, Counting To Begin On January 16
Mumbai BMC Elections 2026: Voter Turnout Recorded Below 55%, Counting To Begin On January 16
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Move To Top Of Table With Big Win Over Falcon Risers Hyderabad; Tiigers Of Kolkata Edge Bengaluru Strikers In Low-Scoring Thriller
ISPL Season 3: Chennai Singams Move To Top Of Table With Big Win Over Falcon Risers Hyderabad; Tiigers Of Kolkata Edge Bengaluru Strikers In Low-Scoring Thriller
From Paperwork To Prachaar: Independent Candidate Details BMC Poll Struggles
From Paperwork To Prachaar: Independent Candidate Details BMC Poll Struggles
From Bogus Voting Claims To Cobra At Booth, Polling For 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Ends Amid Disturbances
From Bogus Voting Claims To Cobra At Booth, Polling For 29 Maharashtra Municipal Corporations Ends Amid Disturbances

The matter will be reviewed next on March 30, when the tribunal will examine compliance and the report submitted by joint committee.

Joint probe committee

Expert nominated by the Director, IIT Indore

Representative of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Bhopal

Principal Secretary, Environment Department, MP

Principal Secretary, Urban Administration & Development Department

Representative from Water Resources Department

MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) as the nodal agency

Orders to all collectors, Municipal Commissioners

The tribunal directed that copies of the order be sent to all District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners in Madhya Pradesh, requiring immediate compliance with the directions within their respective jurisdictions.

Read Also
Bhopal News: 205 Daily Wagers To Be Regularised, BMC Prepares List
article-image

Key NGT directions

Launch a 24x7 water MIS and mobile app for quality reports and grievances

Complete GIS mapping of water and sewage pipelines

Ensure proper chlorination, aeration, and regular tank cleaning

Repair leaking pipelines and remove encroachments near water bodies

Impose restrictions on construction during summer and regulate supply through rationing

Revive wells and stepwells and strictly enforce rainwater harvesting

Shift large dairies outside city limits within four months

Enforce a total ban on idol immersion in drinking water sources

Introduce universal water metering and prepare emergency tanker supply plans

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal News: Youth Harasses Girl In Public, Assaulted By Co-Students
Bhopal News: Youth Harasses Girl In Public, Assaulted By Co-Students
MP News: 19-Day House Budget Session From February 16
MP News: 19-Day House Budget Session From February 16
MP News: Coloniser Booked For Developing Amenities On Green Belt, Government Land; EOW Registers FIR
MP News: Coloniser Booked For Developing Amenities On Green Belt, Government Land; EOW Registers FIR
MP News: NGT Orders Probe Into Toxic Water In State
MP News: NGT Orders Probe Into Toxic Water In State
Indore Water Tragedy: Another Death Reported In Bhagirathpura; Toll Rises To 24
Indore Water Tragedy: Another Death Reported In Bhagirathpura; Toll Rises To 24