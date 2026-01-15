MP News: NGT Orders Probe Into Toxic Water In State | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The National Green Tribunal (NGT), Central Zone Bench, Bhopal, on Thursday took serious note of the supply of sewage-mixed and contaminated drinking water across cities in Madhya Pradesh.

Terming the issue a direct violation of Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution, the tribunal constituted a six-member high-level joint committee, including experts from IIT Indore and CPCB, to conduct a ground-level investigation and submit its report within six weeks.

The petition, filed by social activist Kamal Kumar Rathi, highlighted alarming levels of water contamination in urban Madhya Pradesh, particularly in Bhopal. Senior Advocate Harpreet Singh Gupta, appearing for the petitioner, argued that fecal coliform levels in city water bodies have reached dangerously high levels due to leaking sewage lines contaminating drinking water pipelines.

The tribunal agreed with the submissions, observing that access to safe drinking water is an inseparable part of fundamental right to life. It also issued sweeping directions to state government authorities, pollution control boards and all urban local bodies.

The matter will be reviewed next on March 30, when the tribunal will examine compliance and the report submitted by joint committee.

Joint probe committee

Expert nominated by the Director, IIT Indore

Representative of Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Bhopal

Principal Secretary, Environment Department, MP

Principal Secretary, Urban Administration & Development Department

Representative from Water Resources Department

MP Pollution Control Board (MPPCB) as the nodal agency

Orders to all collectors, Municipal Commissioners

The tribunal directed that copies of the order be sent to all District Collectors and Municipal Commissioners in Madhya Pradesh, requiring immediate compliance with the directions within their respective jurisdictions.

Key NGT directions

Launch a 24x7 water MIS and mobile app for quality reports and grievances

Complete GIS mapping of water and sewage pipelines

Ensure proper chlorination, aeration, and regular tank cleaning

Repair leaking pipelines and remove encroachments near water bodies

Impose restrictions on construction during summer and regulate supply through rationing

Revive wells and stepwells and strictly enforce rainwater harvesting

Shift large dairies outside city limits within four months

Enforce a total ban on idol immersion in drinking water sources

Introduce universal water metering and prepare emergency tanker supply plans