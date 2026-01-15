MP News: Coloniser Booked For Developing Amenities On Green Belt, Government Land; EOW Registers FIR | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) has registered an FIR against a coloniser and partners of Balaji Infrastructure, Jabalpur, for allegedly encroaching upon green belt and government land and developing amenities, including a swimming pool and parks.

Director General, EOW, Upendra Jain said the case was registered on a complaint filed by Vahid Hussain, who alleged that Balaji Infrastructure developed a residential colony on 2.985 hectares in Sagda area of Jabalpur district in 2015 violating norms laid down by the Town and Country Planning Department and Jabalpur Municipal Corporation. The builder encroached upon green belt and government land and also covering a nullah with concrete.

On the encroached land, the builder allegedly developed a park, constructed a gym and swimming pool, and created other amenities. These facilities were prominently advertised in the project brochure, and plots were sold to 210 people.

The builder also constructed and sold a house for Rs 63 lakh, officials said. The cost of the encroached land is estimated at around Rs 2.64 crore.

The FIR has been registered against the director Ranjeet Jain, other members Nitin Jain, Aproov Singhai, Pankaj Goyel, (all residents of Jabalpur) Shyam Rathore, Sharaddha Mamtani and Shilpa Rathroe (all from Bhopal) under sections 406, 420, and 120-B of IPC.