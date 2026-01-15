MP News: 19-Day House Budget Session From February 16 | Representative Image

19-day House budget session from Feb 16

Our Staff Reporter

Bhopal

The 19-day state assembly budget session will start on February 16 and conclude on March 6, with 12 sittings scheduled.

The assembly issued a notification on Thursday. The session will open with Governor's address, and the state government will present the 2026-27 budget.

Discussions on the Governor's address and Motion of Thanks are slated for February 17-18. Pre-session notices for adjournments, attention calls and no-confidence motions start on February 10.

Holidays will be observed on weekends and during Holi on March 3, with no sittings on March 2 and 4.

Modern Tenancy Bill

The long pending Modern Tenancy Bill may finally be introduced in the Assembly’s Budget session this February.

Notably, the bill remained at the discussion stage for the last two to three years. During this period, the department has seen multiple leadership changes, but the fate of the bill remained uncertain.

The bill contains several provisions to address issues concerning tenants and landlords. It also seeks to address landlords’ concerns that tenants may unlawfully occupy their properties.