 Bhopal News: Youth Harasses Girl In Public, Assaulted By Co-Students
An alleged stalker was assaulted by students outside a private college in Bhopal’s Kokta area after he reportedly harassed and threatened a female student. The youth, identified as Lucky Ahirwar, was found unconscious and hospitalized. Police are examining CCTV footage, though no complaint has been filed by the girl so far.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 11:16 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): An alleged stalker was brutally assaulted and injured by a group of students in front of a private college in Kokta area under Bilkhiriya police station limits on Thursday afternoon.

The injured youth has been admitted to the hospital and further investigations were underway, police officials said.

According to reports, around 2.30 pm, the youth allegedly started harassing a female student while forcing her to accompany him. It is alleged that he even threatened to throw acid on her following which she raised an alarm.

Her fellow students then rushed to the spot and assaulted Ahirwar.  Police reached the spot on receiving information and found him lying unconscious on the roadside. A video of the youth lying injured on the road also went viral on social media.

Bilkhiriya police station in-charge Umesh Chauhan said the youth identified as Lucky Ahirwar is a resident of Mandideep. Primary investigation revealed that Lucky had come to meet a girl student and was pressuring her to go with him. He scuffled with her when she resisted which prompted other students to intervene and assault him.

No complaint has been received from the girl student yet. However, CCTV footage were scanned to ascertain the chain of events and identify the assailants, he added. 

