Bhopal News: 205 Daily Wagers To Be Regularised, BMC Prepares List

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has begun the process of regularising muster roll employees recruited before the year 2000, including 127 employees transferred from the erstwhile Kolar Municipality.

A fresh list of eligible employees has been prepared, reviving hopes for workers whose cases remained pending for years despite High Court orders.

According to BMC’s General Administration Department (GAD) several muster roll employees had approached the High Court after being excluded from earlier regularisation drives. Although favourable orders were issued, the matter did not progress due to administrative delays.

The current BMC administration has now initiated action, stating that the regularisation process is being carried out in compliance with court directions and government rules.

Around 78 employees likely to benefit

According to sources, nearly 78 employees are expected to be regularised in this phase. These employees had approached the High Court in three separate groups of 4, 22 and 54 workers. They had argued that they were denied regularisation on the grounds of non-availability of vacant posts, even though the corporation regularised other employees in 2011 and 2014.

127 Kolar Municipality employees also included

The list being prepared will also include 127 employees who were merged into the BMC after the Kolar Municipality was dissolved in 2014. These employees, who have been seeking parity with other municipal workers, are also set to receive the benefit of regularisation.

Past irregularities under scrutiny

BMC Senior officials said that major irregularities were found in previous regularisation orders. In some cases, multiple members of the same family were regularised simultaneously, and one person was reportedly a minor at the time. To prevent such lapses, the corporation has decided to conduct detailed verification before issuing final orders.

Official statement

Varun Awasthi, Additional Commissioner, BMC said, “Whatever action is appropriate as per the court order and government rules will be taken. A decision will be made accordingly. The process is currently underway.”