 MP News: Morena Markets Shut For Half Day As Savarna Community Protests UGC Law; Reopen Early Due To Wedding Season
The Savarna community observed a bandh in Morena on Thursday to protest the UGC law, keeping markets closed from 9 am to 2 pm. Major areas remained shut with traders’ support. Around 200 police personnel were deployed for security. The protest was symbolic, with shops allowed to reopen after 2 pm due to the wedding season.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, February 05, 2026, 04:09 PM IST
MP News: Morena Markets Shut Till 2 PM As Savarna Community Protests UGC Law |

Morena (Madhya Pradesh): The Savarna community called for a city-wide shutdown in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena on Thursday to protest against the UGC law. As a result, all major markets in the city remained closed. 

The shutdown was scheduled from 9 am to 2 pm. Keeping the ongoing wedding season in mind, an agreement was reached between protestors and the administration in a meeting held on Wednesday to allow markets to reopen after 2 pm.

To enforce the bandh, members of the Savarna community ensured the closure of markets across Morena. 

Areas including Sadar Bazaar, Hanuman Chauraha, Mirch Bazar, Markandeshwar Market, MS Road, Sikarwari Market, Telipada and Nala No. 1 remained completely shut. Traders also supported the bandh and voluntarily kept their shops closed.

Following the announcement of the bandh, the police administration held a meeting with protestors a day earlier. 

200 police personnel deployed 

According to CSP Dipali Chandoriya, around 200 police personnel were deployed across the city to maintain law and order. The Vajra Reserve Force was also kept on standby to deal with any untoward incident.

Savarna community member and State President of the Brahmin Society, Dinesh Dandotiya, said the bandh was symbolic and received full cooperation from traders. 

He added that despite arguments with district officials during Wednesday’s meeting, the community remained firm on its protest, while allowing shops to reopen after 2 pm due to wedding-related needs.

