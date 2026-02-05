MP Board Exams: MPBSE Introduces ‘Honesty Boxes’ At Exam Centres, Motivates Them To Voluntarily Drop 'Cheating Chits'

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students appearing for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh board examinations will get a “Honesty Boxes” to help students voluntarily give up any unfair material before entering the examination hall.

The School Education Department has decided to place this special facility at their exam centres this year.

The step has been introduced to reduce stress and prevent students from facing strict action for small mistakes. Many students carry slips, notes, guide pages or mobile phones out of fear or by accident. Instead of treating every case as cheating, officials now want to offer a simple chance to correct the error.

मध्य प्रदेश स्कूल एजुकेशन डिपार्टमेंट ने एक अच्छी पहल की है।



आगमी बोर्ड एग्जाम में सारे परीक्षा केंद्रों पर "Honesty Box" रखा जाएगा। जहां बच्चे चीटिंग के लिए पर्चे और बाकी वस्तु खुद बा ख़ुद उसमें डाल सकते हैं, उन पर कोई कार्यवाही नहीं होगी।



जबकि परीक्षा केंद्रों पर पकड़े जाने… — काश/if Kakvi (@KashifKakvi) February 5, 2026

Students can quietly drop such items into the box before checking begins, without revealing their identity or facing punishment.

Large boxes with clear labels will be kept at the entrance and outside exam halls. Centre superintendents will inform students about the system before frisking starts. Once items are deposited, no unfair means case will be registered.

Along with this trust-based measure, strict security arrangements will continue across the state. Authorities will monitor exams through a mobile application, while sensitive centres will remain under CCTV watch. Flying squads will also conduct surprise inspections to stop cheating and prevent paper leaks.

MP Board Exams Beginning From...

Board exams for Class 12 will begin from February 10, followed by Class 10 exams from February 13. A total of 3,856 centres have been set up across Madhya Pradesh, including 138 in Indore district. Out of these, 488 centres have been marked sensitive for closer monitoring.

Education officials say the aim is to maintain discipline while encouraging honesty, helping students stay calm and focus only on their exams.

Question papers for the examinations reached Chhatarpur on January 28 under strict security arrangements. The papers were transported safely in a GPS-enabled truck, accompanied by full security to prevent any risk or leakage.

After arriving in the district, the question papers were stored in a strong room set up at Government Excellence School No. 1. Officials ensured that the storage area remained secure and under constant monitoring to maintain confidentiality.