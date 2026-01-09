 MP News: 'Meri Maa Ka Khayal Rakhna...' Fed Up With In-Laws, Missing Youth Cries In VIRAL VIDEO Near River In Datia
A missing youth from Datia was seen crying in a viral video near the Sindh river, where he talked about ending his life and blamed his wife and in-laws for harassment. After the video surfaced, police launched a rescue operation. His jacket and mobile were found, while search efforts by SDRF and local divers are ongoing.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 09:18 PM IST
article-image

Datia (Madhya Pradesh): A video has surfaced on social media of a youth crying and talking about ending his life after he went missing on Friday in Datia.

The 48-second video shows the youth standing near a ghat of the Sindh river and talking about suicide. In the video, he is heard blaming his wife and brother-in-law for his situation. He claims that his brother-in-law had repeatedly hired goons to kill him. Soon after the video came to light, police launched a rescue operation in the Sindh river.

Watch the video below :

The incident took place in the Deepar police station area of Datia district, prompting police to launch a search operation in the Sindh river.

Police identified the missing youth as Pawan Chauhan, a resident of Ruhera village. According to his family, Pawan left home on Friday morning without informing anyone and did not return. After this, the family filed a missing person complaint at the police station.

During the search, police recovered Pawan’s jacket and mobile phone from the Marghat area near the Sindh river, making the case more suspicious. However, police have not yet confirmed whether he jumped into the river or not.

Villagers said Pawan was a good swimmer and often helped others during river-related incidents, which has raised many questions. He was married three years ago in the Gohad area of Bhind district and has a six-month-old son. Relatives said the couple often had disputes, though the exact reason is not clear.

Deepar police station in-charge Yadavendra Gurjar reached the spot. A five-member SDRF team is conducting an intense search operation in the river using a steamer, with help from local divers.

Datia ASP Sunil Kumar Shivhare said the missing case is registered and the allegations made in the video will also be investigated. The search for the youth is still on.

