MP News: BJP Yuva Morcha Leader Accused Of Attempted Murder In Indore's Rau

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A BJP Yuva Morcha office bearer allegedly attacked two youths along with his associates in the Rau area of Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Sunday morning.

The accused not only beat the victims badly but also smashed the windows of their Scorpio car. The injured youths were rushed to a hospital, where their condition is said to be serious.

According to police, the main accused has been identified as Vedant Tiwari, Mandal Vice-President of BJP Yuva Morcha.

The victims, Prakhar Sharma and Nayan Bafna, residents of Sudama Nagar, were returning in their Scorpio after having tea at a café on CAT Road.

Police said Vedant Tiwari, along with Sameer Sharma and Aditya, followed the victims and stopped their vehicle midway before launching the attack.

A long-standing rivalry over dominance is believed to be the reason behind the incident.

After the attack, the injured youths reached Rau police station, where a tense situation reportedly occurred.

The victims alleged that police initially hesitated to register an FIR due to pressure from leaders of the ruling party.

However, after the matter escalated and protests broke out at the police station, a case was finally registered against the accused.

This was not the first attack attempt. Around 20 days ago, the accused had allegedly tried to corner the same youths at Mhow Naka Square. The victims managed to escape by driving away.

At that time, the matter reached Chhatripura police station, where a compromise was arranged between both parties.

Police believe this compromise may have emboldened the accused, leading to the latest attack.

Police have registered a case and started an investigation. The injured youths are undergoing treatment at a private hospital and have suffered serious head injuries.