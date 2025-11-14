MP News: Bihar Poll Outcome Worries Madhya Pradesh Congress |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): There was a rush of elation among the BJP leaders across Madhya Pradesh after the announcement of Bihar assembly election results on Friday.

The state government led by Mohan Yadav is going to complete two years in office in December.

The Congress is trying to strengthen the party organisation to fight the BJP by holding demonstrations and protests.

The Congress is also cornering the government on various issues, but the Bihar election results may demoralise the party workers.

The results of the 2023 assembly election in Madhya Pradesh upset the Congress workers.

But the outcome of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections infused some life into the party. But the results of Haryana, Maharashtra, and Delhi disappointed the party workers.

There was, however, some ray of hope in Bihar, but the party managed to win just six seats there.

The Congress s victory in 10% of the 61 seats it contested in the Bihar election has a severe impact on the party leaders in MP.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, has raised the issue of vote theft across the country.

The Congress organised rallies over the issue of vote theft in the state, but the Bihar poll outcome shows that the issue had no impact on the public.

The Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojna has been the most effective scheme in Bihar.

According to the scheme, a sum of Rs 10,000 has been transferred to the accounts of the women beneficiaries.

Similarly, the Ladli Behna Yojna has played the most important role in the Madhya Pradesh elections.

The government is transferring money to the accounts of the women beneficiaries every month.

The amount of the Ladli Behna Yojna has been increased from Rs 1,250 to Rs 1,500.

Before the next assembly elections, the government plans to increase the money to Rs 3,000. So, for the Congress, it is not easy to combat this scheme.

The current trend is that the government transfers money to the accounts of women, which blots out anti-incumbency factors.

The results of the Bihar election clearly show it. And this is worrying the MP Congress.

Pay attention to booth-level organisation: Diggi to party leaders

In the wake of the Congress’ debacle in the Bihar elections, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has asked the party leaders to focus on strengthening the organisation at the booth level rather than relying on public meetings.

In a post on X, Digvijaya reiterated allegations of electoral fraud, claiming that 62 lakh votes were cut and 20 lakh votes were added, out of which 5 lakh votes were cast without filling the enumeration form during the SIR exercise.

Echoing his concerns, State Congress president Jitu Patwari said, “Elections aren't just a game of winning or losing; they're a matter of public trust and future. If the vote isn't secure, then democracy isn't secure either.”

He added that the Congress is fighting at every level to protect democracy and is prepared to pursue every legal and democratic battle to safeguard the sanctity of the people's vote.