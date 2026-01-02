 MP News: At 19,849 Megawatts, Madhya Pradesh Breaks Power Demand Record In Jabalpur
MP News: At 19,849 Megawatts, Madhya Pradesh Breaks Power Demand Record In Jabalpur

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, January 02, 2026, 09:53 PM IST
MP News: At 19,849 Megawatts, Madhya Pradesh Breaks Power Demand Record In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh set a new record by supplying the highest-ever electricity demand of 19,849

MW on December 31, 2025. 

Congratulating all power companies on this historic achievement, state energy minister Pradyumn Singh Tomar said that this accomplishment is the result of the hard work and dedication of power sector personnel.  He stated that at the time of peak demand, uninterrupted power supply was maintained through Madhya Pradesh’s generation centers, transmission lines, and substations.

MP Power Transmission Company (MP Transco) chief engineer Rajesh Gupta informed that when the state’s electricity demand reached 19,849 MW. 

The demand distribution was—5,351 MW in Madhya Pradesh East Region Power Distribution Company (Jabalpur, Sagar, and Rewa divisions); 6,171 MW in Madhya Pradesh Central Region Power Distribution Company (Bhopal and Gwalior divisions); 7,911 MW in Madhya Pradesh West Region Power Distribution Company (Indore and Ujjain divisions) and 416 MW in SEZs and Railways.

At the time of maximum demand, 3,638 MW was generated from thermal power plants, 1,568 MW from hydro power plants, 1,456 MW from renewable energy sources, and a total of 13,187 MW was received from NTPC, banking arrangements, and other sources.

