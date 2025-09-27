 MP News: Absconding Cops Caught Before Court Hearing In Guna Custodial Death Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP News: Absconding Cops Caught Before Court Hearing In Guna Custodial Death Case

MP News: Absconding Cops Caught Before Court Hearing In Guna Custodial Death Case

CBI had earlier announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh each for their arrest

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 11:04 PM IST
article-image
MP News: Absconding Cops Caught Before Court Hearing In Guna Custodial Death Case | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two police officers, Sanjit Singh Mavai, former Town Inspector of Myana police station, and ASI Uttam Singh Kushwaha, who were absconding in the Guna custodial death case, were arrested by CBI officials in Guna on Saturday.

CBI had earlier announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh each for their arrest. The duo was wanted in connection with the custodial death of Deva Pardhi at Myana police station, a case that has drawn strong criticism, including from the Supreme Court, over the failure of local police to arrest them.

Read Also
Indore News: Life Of 25-Year-Old Youth Saved At MY Hospital Who Was Pierced By Three Iron Rods
article-image

The case is being investigated by CBI, which had already arrested and charge-sheeted Sub Inspector Devraj Singh Parihar, Town Inspector Zubair Khan and a private individual earlier.

Despite being declared Proclaimed Offenders and having Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) issued against them, Mavai and Kushwaha remained on the run. On Saturday, they reportedly intended to surrender before a local court in Guna, where their bail hearing was scheduled.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Police Return Stolen And Lost Property Worth ₹89.79 Lakh To Citizens In Eastern Suburbs
Mumbai Police Return Stolen And Lost Property Worth ₹89.79 Lakh To Citizens In Eastern Suburbs
Karur Stampede: Vijay Breaks Silence, Says 'My Heart Is Shattered' As Death Toll Rises To 36
Karur Stampede: Vijay Breaks Silence, Says 'My Heart Is Shattered' As Death Toll Rises To 36
Kerala News: Thiruvananthapuram Court Convicts Man For Abduction And Rape Of 2-Year-Old Girl; Sentence On October 3
Kerala News: Thiruvananthapuram Court Convicts Man For Abduction And Rape Of 2-Year-Old Girl; Sentence On October 3
Telangana Politics: BRS Launches 'Congress Debt Card' Campaign To Highlight Unfulfilled Promises; VIDEO
Telangana Politics: BRS Launches 'Congress Debt Card' Campaign To Highlight Unfulfilled Promises; VIDEO

However, before they could reach the court, they were intercepted and apprehended by CBI. Guna police said the two have been taken to the CBI office for further legal action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces College In Pathari During Vidisha Visit; Development Works Worth...

MP News: CM Mohan Yadav Announces College In Pathari During Vidisha Visit; Development Works Worth...

MP News: Gang That Invoked ‘Money Shower’ & Ran Flesh Trade Racket Busted

MP News: Gang That Invoked ‘Money Shower’ & Ran Flesh Trade Racket Busted

MP News: People Jostle To Grab Free Helmets After CM Mohan Yadav Leaves Venue; Chaos Erupts As Crowd...

MP News: People Jostle To Grab Free Helmets After CM Mohan Yadav Leaves Venue; Chaos Erupts As Crowd...

MP News: Absconding Cops Caught Before Court Hearing In Guna Custodial Death Case

MP News: Absconding Cops Caught Before Court Hearing In Guna Custodial Death Case

MP NEWS: AIIMS Bhopal Doctors Remove Rare 4.3 Kg Giant Pancreatic Tumor

MP NEWS: AIIMS Bhopal Doctors Remove Rare 4.3 Kg Giant Pancreatic Tumor