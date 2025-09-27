MP News: Absconding Cops Caught Before Court Hearing In Guna Custodial Death Case | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two police officers, Sanjit Singh Mavai, former Town Inspector of Myana police station, and ASI Uttam Singh Kushwaha, who were absconding in the Guna custodial death case, were arrested by CBI officials in Guna on Saturday.

CBI had earlier announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh each for their arrest. The duo was wanted in connection with the custodial death of Deva Pardhi at Myana police station, a case that has drawn strong criticism, including from the Supreme Court, over the failure of local police to arrest them.

The case is being investigated by CBI, which had already arrested and charge-sheeted Sub Inspector Devraj Singh Parihar, Town Inspector Zubair Khan and a private individual earlier.

Despite being declared Proclaimed Offenders and having Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) issued against them, Mavai and Kushwaha remained on the run. On Saturday, they reportedly intended to surrender before a local court in Guna, where their bail hearing was scheduled.

However, before they could reach the court, they were intercepted and apprehended by CBI. Guna police said the two have been taken to the CBI office for further legal action.