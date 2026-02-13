MP News: 65-Year-Old Woman Dies Of Heart Attack During Shiva Mahapurana Recital In Dabra |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 65-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh died of a heart attack during Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s Shiva Mahapurana recital in Dabra, as reported by police on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Pushpa Devi from Etawah. She had been attending the recital at Navgrah Shakti Peeth for two days.

According to her relatives, Pushpa Devi suddenly experienced severe chest pain and collapsed while sitting in the pandal.

Family members tried CPR, but she developed frothing at the mouth and was rushed to a temporary hospital at the venue, where doctors declared her dead.

Had long heart disease history

Pushpa Devi had a long history of heart disease and had suffered a serious cardiac issue about 2 years ago.

Despite her illness, she traveled from Etawah with her sister-in-law to attend the religious event out of devotion to Lord Shiva.

Friday was the final day of Pandit Pradeep Mishra’s recitation, held as part of the Navgrah Peeth Pran Pratishtha festival.

Pandit Mishra remarked that God resides in the hearts of devotees and does not need to be found elsewhere.

From Saturday, poet Kumar Vishwas will begin the Ram Katha, scheduled to continue from February 14 to 16.

Stampede kills 70-year-old 3 days ago

Earlier, on February 10, another tragic incident occurred at the festival.

A recitation by Pandit Pradeep Mishra was held in Dabra as part of the Navgrah Mandir Pran-Pratishtha festival.

Here, a stampede occurred before the start of the Kalash Yatra. This resulted in the death of 70-year-old Rati Sahu and injuries to 8 others including a child.

Due to this, women fell over each other in the chaos. Rati’s daughter-in-law blamed police negligence for the tragedy.