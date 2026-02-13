MP News: 9-Year-Old Critically Ill Boy Writes Letter With 'Blood' To Jyotiraditya Scindia, Accuses Wrong Medical Treatment By Quack Doctor In Gwalior

MP News: 9-Year-Old Boy Writes Letter In Blood To Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia Demanding Justice Over Alleged Medical Negligence In Gwalior |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 9-year-old boy battling for life and death wrote a letter in his own blood to Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, pleading for justice over alleged medical negligence in Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, the boy has demanded action against a renowned doctor in the city, accusing him of causing a serious illness by administering excessive doses of wrong medication without a degree or diploma.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has assured swift action in the matter. The father and son have announced that if justice is not served, they will commit suicide.

Scindia intercepted at the airport.

According to reports, 9-year-old Yashvardhan Rathore, a resident of Gwalior, studies in third grade. Upon receiving information about Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia's arrival in Gwalior, the child arrived at Gwalior Airport with his father, Monu Rathore, where he handed over a letter written in his own blood, pleading for justice.

Scindia reviewed the letter and assured the father and son of justice. As Scindia was leaving the airport, the father and son once again appeared in front of his convoy. Scindia stopped the convoy and assured them that he would ensure justice for the child.

Father Monu Rathore alleges that his son Yashvardhan had less hair on his head than his age. Observing the slow hair growth, he visited a dermatologist's clinic in Shinde's Cantonment. He was under treatment from 2020 to 2024.

Quack doctor administrs excess dose

The doctor administered high-level dosages of steroids to his child without an authentic degree.

During this period, Yashvardhan's hair completely disappeared, his eyesight deteriorated, and his teeth began to become crooked. When he was taken to the AIIMS Bhopal medical camp held locally in Gwalior, he was called to Bhopal for further evaluation.

Condition remains critical

After initial examination, he was referred to AIIMS Delhi. After further testing, doctors declared the child's condition critical. Some test reports have also been sent to the United States.

Doctors have declared Yashvardhan’s condition critical, warning that his body will become increasingly frail as he ages. The side effects of these medications are now endangering the child's life.

After obtaining records through an RTI, the child's father, Monu, alleged that the doctor does not possess a degree or diploma as a dermatologist. He practices at a clinic registered in his wife's name.

Monu Rathore stated that complaints had been filed with multiple authorities, including the Chief Medical Officer, Health Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Chief Minister, and Leader of the Opposition, Jitu Patwari, but no action had been taken, prompting the extreme step.