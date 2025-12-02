MP News: ₹195 Crore Spent On Investors’ Meet, ₹34 Crore On CM Mohan Yadav’s Foreign Trips |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government has spent Rs 195 crore on the Investors’ Summit, Regional Industries Conclaves and interactive sessions in the past two years.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav gave the information in reply to a question raised by the Leader of the Opposition Umang Singhar in the House on Tuesday. A sum of Rs 88 crore was spent on the Global Investors’ Summit held in Bhopal in February last year.

The government has spent Rs 107 crore on industrial conclaves and interactive sessions held in different cities across the country. It was also said that a sum of Rs 34 crore was spent on the Chief Minister’s foreign trips.

A sum of Rs 10.81 crore was spent on his trips to UK and Germany. Similarly, an amount of Rs 6.64 crore was spent on his Japan trip. The government spent Rs 16.55 crore on his UAE and Spain trips.

According to a written reply by the Chief Minister, 746 industries have been set up in the past two years. He made state in reply to a question raised by legislator Chintamani Malviya. These industries generated jobs for 57, 565 people.