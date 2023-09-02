MP: Nearly Dozen LPG Cylinders Explode At Shivpuri House, Raging Flames Spread To Parked School Buses; Visuals Surface

Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): A fire broke out in about a dozen LPG gas cylinders kept at a house in Dhandera village of Rannaud police station area of the Shivpuri district. Due to the simultaneous explosions of several gas cylinders, the house collapsed, and the raging flames engulfed the vacant school buses parked outside. Fortunately, no casualty was reported.

Uttam Sharma use to operate a mini agency of LPG gas cylinders

According to information, Uttam Sharma alias Kallu Maharaj son of Shivnarayan Sharma (45), a resident of Dhandera village, use to operate a mini agency of LPG gas cylinders and a ration shop in a house in the outskirts of the village. Around 15 to 20 LPG gas cylinders were always kept empty in the shop.

Uttam Sharma was sitting at his shop, during which there was sparking in the high tension line of electricity passing over the shop.

Spark, raging from the short circuit, fell on the cylinders and grain sacks kept outside the shop, which broke into the fire. Within no time, gas cylinders started exploding one after the other.

Video surfaced

Before this incident, the driver of a school van had come to fix the puncture of the wheel. The school bus caught fire due to the blast in the LPG cylinder, fortunately there were no children in the school bus. A video has also surfaced in which the gas cylinder explosions can be heard.

According to the villagers, about 10-12 LPG gas cylinders kept in the shop exploded. Police reached the spot and doused the fire with the help of the fire brigade.

