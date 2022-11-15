e-Paper Get App
MP: National Lok Adalat held in Narmadpuram

As many as 29 benches were constituted to settle disputes. The benches disposed of 336 cases pending in the courts

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 15, 2022, 12:27 AM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): National Lok Adalat was organised at district court, tehsil courts in Itarsi, Seoni-Malwa, Sohagpur and Pipariya on Saturday.

President of District Legal Services Authority and Principal District Judge Alok Awasthi garlanded the portrait of Goddess Saraswati and lit the lamp to mark the commencement of National Lok Adalat. The National Lok Adaalat was led by the Secretary of District Legal Services Authority Gautam Bhatt.

As many as 29 benches were constituted to settle disputes. The benches disposed of 336 cases pending in the courts. Besides, as 968 pre-litigation cases were solved. Issues pertaining to motor vehicle accidents, cheque bounce issues, compoundable offences, marital disputes, electricity thefts, civil and revenue issues were placed for redressal at National Lok Adalat.

Talking to the media, Gautam Bhatt stated that in National Lok Adaalat, the parties involved in judicial cases were able to save money and time.

