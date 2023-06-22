 MP: Cut Funding Channels of Naxals, Narottam Mishra Asks Police During Meeting In Maoists-Prone Balaghat
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Cut Funding Channels of Naxals, Narottam Mishra Asks Police During Meeting In Maoists-Prone Balaghat

MP: Cut Funding Channels of Naxals, Narottam Mishra Asks Police During Meeting In Maoists-Prone Balaghat

In the last 10 months, the jawans have either gunned down or arrested the Naxalites who were carrying a reward of around Rs 1.5 crore on their heads

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, June 22, 2023, 01:02 PM IST
article-image

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra instructed the police officials to destroy funding channels of the naxals completely. He was speaking at the meeting with police officials in Maoist-prone Balaghat on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Adarsh Katiyar, ADGP Ashok Awasthi and other senior police officers were present in the meeting.

Read Also
Naxals ring alarm bells in MP's Kanha Tiger Reserve
article-image

"Madhya Pradesh Hawk Force Jawans have not let the Naxalite incidents increase and they have been successful in taking strict action against them. Today, a review meeting has been done in this regard here," Mishra told reporters.

In the last 10 months, the jawans have either gunned down or arrested the Naxalites who were carrying a reward of around Rs 1.5 crore on their heads, he added.

Read Also
Bhopal: 12 Athletes Faint In Train After Consuming Packaged Food
article-image

Naxals could not spread wings in MP

The state home minister further said that despite such a terrible problem of Naxalites in the neighbouring state (Chhattisgarh), the Naxals could not spread their wings in the state.

Read Also
Bhopal: Trend Of Mass Yoga Performances Boosts Business
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Jail Inmate Dies During Treatment, Kin Allege Physical Assault By Cops

Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur Jail Inmate Dies During Treatment, Kin Allege Physical Assault By Cops

MP: Cut Funding Channels of Naxals, Narottam Mishra Asks Police During Meeting In Maoists-Prone...

MP: Cut Funding Channels of Naxals, Narottam Mishra Asks Police During Meeting In Maoists-Prone...

MP Lokayukta Finds Loopholes In Documents Of Mahakal Lok Corridor Project

MP Lokayukta Finds Loopholes In Documents Of Mahakal Lok Corridor Project

MP: 77 Newly Appointed Differently-Abled Teachers Booked In Connection With Fake Disability...

MP: 77 Newly Appointed Differently-Abled Teachers Booked In Connection With Fake Disability...

4 MP Youth Stranded In Uttarakhand Rescued By Disaster Relief Force In Midnight Operation

4 MP Youth Stranded In Uttarakhand Rescued By Disaster Relief Force In Midnight Operation