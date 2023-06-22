MP: Cut Funding Channels of Naxals, Narottam Mishra Asks Police During Meeting In Maoists-Prone Balaghat

Balaghat (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra instructed the police officials to destroy funding channels of the naxals completely. He was speaking at the meeting with police officials in Maoist-prone Balaghat on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Sudhir Saxena, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Adarsh Katiyar, ADGP Ashok Awasthi and other senior police officers were present in the meeting.

"Madhya Pradesh Hawk Force Jawans have not let the Naxalite incidents increase and they have been successful in taking strict action against them. Today, a review meeting has been done in this regard here," Mishra told reporters.

In the last 10 months, the jawans have either gunned down or arrested the Naxalites who were carrying a reward of around Rs 1.5 crore on their heads, he added.

Naxals could not spread wings in MP

The state home minister further said that despite such a terrible problem of Naxalites in the neighbouring state (Chhattisgarh), the Naxals could not spread their wings in the state.

