MP: Municipality to launch drive to remove C&D materials

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Chairperson of Narmadapuram Nagar Palika Parishad Neetu Mahendra Yadav and chief municipal officer Navneet Pandey have issued directives to the officials of civic body to remove Construction and Demolition (C&D) materials lying outside somebody’s house. C&D materials consist of the debris generated during the construction, renovation and demolition of buildings, roads and bridges. Their directives came in the wake of an order issued by the Urban Administration and Development that a one-day campaign should be launched to remove C&D materials.

According to the order, a team of Nagar Palika will remove C&D materials found outside anybody’s house, but the house owner has to pay charges for it. A fine will be imposed on a person for continuously throwing C&D materials on drains and roads, the order said. Nodal officer of cleanliness drive Deeksha Tiwari said that an order had been received from the Urban Administration and Development Department.

According to the order, a one-day state-wide campaign will be launched to remove C&D. Pandey directed the sub-engineers, the ward Darogas and the time-keepers to launch a special drive on May 15 to remove C&D materials. Pandey appealed to the residents not to throw C&D materials on roads and near drains and to ensure that the materials kept outside are removed. If the C&D materials are not properly disposed of, a fine will be imposed on house owners concerned, Pandey said.