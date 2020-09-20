MP Monsoon Assembly Session: Government to table 14 bills, 2020-21 budget to be passed

The state assembly is expected to clear budget demand for 2020-2021 financial year on Monday.

The assembly will pay homage to 21 leaders including former President Pranab Mukherjee, ex-governor Lalji Tandon among others.

The assembly will also pay homage to security forces personnel who laid their lives in line of duty and also to people who died due to corona infection in the country. The government will place 14 bills in the assembly. State revenue minister Govind Singh Rajput will present bill related to money lending. The minister will present a bill in which the government will waive loan of tribals.

Finance minister Jagdish Devda will present certain documents in the assembly. The report of comptroller auditor general will also be tabled. The minister will present finance voting on demand for grant. After discussion, the 2020-2021 budget will be passed. Law and legislature minister Narottam Mishra will present seven ordinances. The ordinances related to Krishi Mandi, labour, Lok Seva, co-operative society, municipality and finance amendment bills will be presented in the assembly.