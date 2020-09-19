Madhya Pradesh: 5 lakh farmers missing from PM crop insurance scheme

The names of about five lakh farmers are missing from Pradhan Mantri Crop Insurance Scheme. The Congress party has taken up the issue.

The union ministry of agriculture and farmers welfare had written a letter to state government on September 15 stating that state government has failed to send complete data of 6,511 villages. The Ministry had written several letters to the state government earlier but the state government failed to respond.

“The remittance of farmers premium through Pay Gov/National Crop Insurance Portal does not have any link with the mapping of villages on portal as it is being done based on district wise crop notifications,” ministry wrote. The department had warned the state government and had extended the cut off date for entry of insured farmers data on NCIP for kharif 2020 season up to September 30.

The Congress state media vice president Bhupendra Gupta said out of 15,797 villages, the data of 9286 villages have been updated while the data of 6,511 villages remain to be updated.

He alleged that the state government is busy preparing for by-elections and it is not concerned with farmers’ problems. He claimed that if the state government failed to submit the data on time, the Congress party will launch agitation against government.