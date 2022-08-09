e-Paper Get App

MP: Mirchi baba arrested in rape case from Gwalior

Mirchi Baba, who is a rape accused under Section 376 in Bhopal Police Station, was nabbed from a hotel in Gwalior.

Tuesday, August 09, 2022
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a big breaking, Nand Giri Maharaj alias Mirchi Baba has been arrested in a rape case, in a joint action by the Bhopal and Gwalior police.

The Bhopal Police team reached Gwalior on Tuesday morning and along with the team of the Gwalior Crime Branch, Mirchi Baba was nabbed from a hotel.

Notably, a case of rape has been registered against Mirchi Baba in Bhopal's Mahila Police Station.

The victim woman had alleged that Mirchi had raped her by feeding her intoxicating pills on the pretext of having a child.

Regarding this, the police team of Bhopal reached Gwalior last night to nab the accused Mirchi Baba, where Baba was arrested.

Vairagya Nand Giri Maharaj alias Mirchi Baba had a minister status in Kamal Nath's governance in Madhya Pradesh.

