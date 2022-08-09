MP: Mirchi baba arrested in rape case from Gwalior

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a big breaking, Nand Giri Maharaj alias Mirchi Baba has been arrested in a rape case, in a joint action by the Bhopal and Gwalior police.

The Bhopal Police team reached Gwalior on Tuesday morning and along with the team of the Gwalior Crime Branch, Mirchi Baba was nabbed from a hotel.

Notably, a case of rape has been registered against Mirchi Baba in Bhopal's Mahila Police Station.

The victim woman had alleged that Mirchi had raped her by feeding her intoxicating pills on the pretext of having a child.

Regarding this, the police team of Bhopal reached Gwalior last night to nab the accused Mirchi Baba, where Baba was arrested.

Vairagya Nand Giri Maharaj alias Mirchi Baba had a minister status in Kamal Nath's governance in Madhya Pradesh.