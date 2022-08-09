Bhopal: ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’, Mera rang de basanti chola…CM sings to invoke patriotism

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Holding tricolor and singing ‘Hum apni azadi ko hargiz mita sakte nahi…,’ and ‘Mera rang de basanti chola…’. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tried to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people . He called upon all citizens of the state to join the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. He encouraged people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India’s independence. Chouhan was addressing the citizens and the students gathered at Kamla Park, Sheetal Das Ki Bagiya and VIP road near Raja Bhoj statue, while travelling on a cruise .

It was part of the launching event of Madhya Pradesh Tourism's Tricolour Programme. He hoisted the national flag on a cruise at the Boat Club. “I am calling upon the general public to hoist the Tricolour on every establishment and house from August 13 to 15,” he said.

Chouhan also presented his favourite patriotic songs while waving the Tricolour amid rain. Members of the police band, singer Aakriti Mehra and citizens also presented patriotic songs.

Thousands of children waved the national flag while singing patriotic songs on the VIP Road.

Chouhan praised the spirit of the children. He said that the children waved the flags despite getting soaked in rain. Chouhan said that no one can cast an evil eye on India. The spirit of the children was commendable, he said. Lokendra Parashar, Rajpal Singh, principal secretary, tourism Sheo Shekhar Shukla and managing director of MPTDC S Vishwanathan were present on the cruise.

Read Also Bhopal: Kishan Suryavanshi elected BMC chairman unopposed