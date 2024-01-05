MP: Ministers Lag Behind In Online Presence

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A few ministers, including MoS for Panchayat and Village Development Radha Singh and MoS (independent charge) Gautam Tetwal are significantly absent from major social media platforms. While some ministers have yet to post in months, others have recently begun engaging on social media, striving to amplify their reach.

MoS for Panchayat and Village Development, Radha Singh remains absent from Twitter and her existing Instagram account lack prominence with only 367 followers. Meanwhile, MoS (independent charge) Gautam Tetwal trails behind with a mere 67 followers on Twitter.

Further down the spectrum, Twitter follower counts of a few ministers’ lacks significance. Women and Child Development minister Nirmala Bhuria boasts of 118 Twitter followers and agriculture minister Aidal Singh Kansana have just 151 followers. Revenue minister Karan Singh Verma has just 716 followers, New and Renewable Energy minister Rakesh Shukla - 286, Horticulture, Food Processing and Social Justice Minister Narayan Singh Kushwaha - 816 and MoS Narayan Singh Panwar - 628. Forest minister Nagar Singh Chouhan trails with 473 followers.

Box: Most followed ministers on social media: Urban Development and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya dominate with 2 million Twitter followers, 1.2 million on Facebook and 522k on Instagram. Panchayat and Rural Development and Labour minister Prahlad Patel boasts 393.2k Twitter followers, 216k on Facebook and 123k on Instagram. CM Mohan Yadav follows closely with 314.1k Twitter followers, 604k on Instagram and 456k on Facebook. PWD minister Rakesh Singh secures 254.8k Twitter followers and 453k on Facebook, while Vishwas Sarang commands attention with 214k followers on Twitter, 305k on Instagram, and 296k on Facebook.