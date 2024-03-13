MP Minister Suggests To Make Hema Malini Brand Ambassador Of Postal Dept To Attract Investment

MP: Make Hema Malini Brand Ambassador Of Postal Dept To Attract More Investment, Suggests Minister Vijay Shah |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A senior Madhya Pradesh minister has made a suggestion to the Department of Posts to appoint actor-turned-politician Hema Malini as its brand ambassador to get more deposits into its investment and saving schemes.

Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah made this suggestion while inaugurating the Post Office Passport Seva Kendra (POPSK) at Khandwa in the state on Tuesday.

Addressing the function, he said the postal department does not have any brand ambassador, and suggested the name of Hema Malini, Bollywood actor and Bharatiya Janata Party's Mathura MP.

"Why I took the name of Hema Malini? She is the epitome of Indian culture, civilisation and values. She did not do a role in any such film in which viewers had to hide their face," the minister said.

'We are lagging behind in publicity'

Shah lauded the postal department for its services, saying that its investment and saving schemes provide better interest than banks, but are lagging behind due to poor publicity.

"She (Hema Malini) became an MP 3-4 times, but you (postal department officials) are not making her your brand ambassador. I am a fan of Hema Malini...We will withdraw all the money of the poor and pension accounts from the banks and deposit it in the post office," Shah said.