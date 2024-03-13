MP: Tribal Couple Beaten Publicly In Barwani Market For Asking Money After Bank Transaction Fails (WATCH)

Barwani (Madhya Pradesh): A shocking incident unfolded in Barwani town, Madhya Pradesh, where one tribal couple was allegedly assaulted by a shopkeeper in the busy market area near the bus stand. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday evening around 6 pm, gained significant attention after a video of the assault went viral on Wednesday morning.

According to reports, the altercation started when the couple had a dispute with the shopkeeper, identified as Ritesh Verma, over some issue. The situation quickly escalated, leading to a physical altercation. Eyewitnesses informed that the husband was beaten in the middle of the market while his wife was pushed by Ritesh Verma when she tried to intervene.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In response to the incident, the police team from Pati police station swung into action and arrested two accused, Ritesh Verma and Mukesh Kushwah. Pati police station in-charge Rohit Patidar confirmed the arrests and stated that Ritesh Verma is considered the main accused in the case, who runs a paan shop in the market area.

Read Also Indore: Conference To Showcase Linguistic Diversity Tomorrow

The victimised couple has been called to the police station on Wednesday to file a formal complaint. The police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC, including 354, 294, 223, 509, and 34, as well as under the SC/ST Act.

The victim recounted, "I had visited Pati to withdraw money from the bank. When the bank transaction failed, I attempted to borrow money from Jitendra Rathod. My ongoing business dealings with Jitendra were in progress. However, he was not at home, and his daughter declined to lend me money, starting an argument. Simultaneously, two young men approached from behind and began assaulting me."

Expressing outrage, Jay Adiwasi Yuva Shakti (JAYS) national president Engineer Lokesh Mujalda took to social media, demanding appropriate action from the Chief Minister and the Commissioner. Several other social organisations have also condemned the incident, highlighting the need for swift and just redress in such cases.