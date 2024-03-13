Lok Sabha Elections: 'Kamal Nath Ladhe Ya Nakul, Jeetegi BJP Hi,' Kailash Vijayvargiya Vows To Snatch Chhindwara To Clean Sweep MP (WATCH)

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a jibe at Congress' second list of candidates for Lok Sabha elections 2024, Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya accused the opposition party of distributing tickets to only millionaires.

Speaking to media in Jabalpur, Vijayvargiya said, “ In Congress, tickets are given only to those people who are worth Rs 400-500 crore.”

He further expressed confidence of sweeping Madhya Pradesh in the Lok Sabha polls, including the Nath bastion-- Chhindwara-- the lone seat held by Congress in 2019 lower house elections.

"Kamal Nath ladhe ya Nakul Nath, hume fark nahi padhta, (Doesn't matter whether Kamal Nath fights from Chhindwara or Nakul Nath), BJP will win all 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh."

Vijayvargiya further reiterated BJP's slogan of 'Abki baar 400 bar, asserting that the saffron party will win 400 seats in 543-house and form government with a whopping majority.

On the recent notification of rules of Citizen Amendment Act, Vijayvargiya called its implementation in the country, a bold decision by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The urban administration minister left from Jabalpur to tour tribal-dominated Mandla district.

Notably, on March 2 BJP released its first list of 195 candidates for 2024 General Elections, following which Congress has released two lists of 82 candidates so far.