Lok Sabha Elections: Congress' 2nd List Out; Nakul Nath Fielded From Chhindwara, Phool Singh Baraiya From Bhind; Check LIST

MP: Kamal Nath To Retire From Politics? Son Nakul Nath & Daughter-In-Law May Join BJP |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The All-India Congress Committee (AICC) has announced the second list of candidates for upcoming Lok Sabha Elections.

The Congress' list includes 10 names from Madhya Pradesh, which houses 29 Lok Sabha seats. Names for remining 19 seats are yet to be released.

Madhya Pradesh's former chief minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath has been renominated from Chhindwara seat.

The full list is as follows:

Bhind- Phool Singh Baraiya

Tikamgarh- Pankaj Ahirwar

Satna- Siddharth Kushwaha

Sidhi – Kamleshwar Patel

Mandala - Omkar Singh Markam

Chhindwara- Nakul Nath

Dewas - Rajendra Malviya

Dhar - Radheshyam Muvel

Khargone - Porlal Kharte

Betul - Ramu Tekam