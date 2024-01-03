MP: Milk & Veggie Supply Resumes As Truckers Get Back To Business After AIMTC Calls Off Strike

MP: Milk And Vegetable Supply Returns To Normalcy As Truckers Back To Business After AIMTC Calls Off Strike |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Truck and bus drivers have ended their strike in Madhya Pradesh after the central government assured that it would implement new provisions of the Hit and Run law only after due consultation.

With this, normalcy was restored on Wednesday morning as passenger buses, school buses, and trucks were seen back on the roads. Inter-state buses also started their operations. The supply of milk, fruits, and vegetables also became normal as usual. City buses could also be seen back on track.

From around 4 a.m. on Wednesday, drivers started taking out buses going from Bhopal to other districts. Due to the running of trucks and loading vehicles, the arrival of fruits and vegetables in the markets happened like normal days.

The General Secretary of the Bus Drivers Association in Jabalpur, Rajesh Sen, said, “The strike is over. From now on, the drivers are handling the steering of the buses.”

Ratlam District Transport Employees Union President William Daniel (Golu) said, “The strike is being ended after the assurance of the Central Government. Buses and trucks are being operated from Wednesday.”

AIMTC called off the strike.

Earlier, the Transport Committee of the All India Motor Transport Congress (AIMTC) had appealed to the drivers to end the strike. CL Mukati, president of the committee and Indore Truck Association, said, “Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla held a meeting with the All India Motor Transport Congress on Tuesday evening in New Delhi. He said that the new law has not yet been implemented. A due discussion will be held as per the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita 106/2, with AIMTC representatives and only after that will a decision be taken.”