MP: Message Of Cleanliness Conveyed Through Songs In Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): A rally was taken out as part of the Cleanliness Fortnight League in the city on Wednesday.

The rally, which began from the premises of the residential sports complex at Bhopal Naka, passed through different roads in the city and reached the town hall of Nagar Palika.

The most important feature of the rally was that the message to keep the city clean was conveyed to the residents by playing cleanliness songs in DJ sound.

Chairman of Nagar Palika Prince Rathore took part in the rally and appealed to the residents to cooperate with the civic body to keep the city clean.

Every citizen should make efforts to clean up the city, so that it may be adjudged as the cleanest city in the country under the cleanliness survey-2023.

The students of Nutan School, residential school, all the sanitary workers of Nagar Palika and those of the district hospital took part in the rally.

The participants of the rally raised slogans urging the residents to keep the city clean.

Read Also Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Issue Fresh Notice To Encroachers

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)