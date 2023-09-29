Bhopal Municipal Corporation To Issue Fresh Notice To Encroachers

Photo grapher

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) will issue fresh notices to encroachers giving them time to clear their stand after High Court granted a stay on demolition of illegal constructions in catchment areas.

High Court stayed the demolition drive on the ground that BMC began razing illegal construction without giving time to people concerned.

The BMC administration swung into action after National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued order to remove illegal construction, stop release of sewage in Kerwa and Kaliasot reservoirs. The state government placed an action-taken report before NGT stating that there were 96 encroachments in Kaliasot and 33 in Kerwa reservoir catchment area.

Green activist Dr SC Pandey said, “BMC administration should start fresh process against encroachers otherwise the latter will continue to maintain their position in catchment area on the pretext of HC stay and thus violate NGT’s order.”

Anand Likhar, BMC building permission incharge, said, “96 encroachers are in Kaliasot and 33 in Kerwa dam catchment area. Kerwa catchment is not in BMC limit. So, only 96 encroachers are in BMC limit. Eleven out of 96 encroachments are on private land and rest are on government land, which is responsibility of district administration. BMC has to handle only 11 encroachers of Kaliasot catchment (area). BMC had issued notice under Section 302 of MP Municipal Corporation Act, 1956. BMC respects HC’s stay order and will issue fresh notice to 11 encroachers asking them to clarify their stand before demolition.”

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)