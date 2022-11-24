MP: Meeting of divisional-level media in-charges organised in Jabalpur ahead of assembly election 2023

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The ground-level preparations for the Madhya Pradesh assembly election 2023 have begun. A meeting of divisional-level media in-charges was organised in Jabalpur. In this meeting, Madhya Pradesh media in-charge Lokendra Parashar along with eight other media in-charge of Jabalpur district reached the BJP’s Ranital office.

Parashar addressed the meeting. He imparted the skills necessary to coordinate the efforts of the media and the general public. "Technical and ideological expertise should be available to the media. The task must be done by the media in-charge alone because the benefits of all government programmes reach the very bottom of the state. The media in-charge also solicits opinions regarding whether the public gets benefits or not from each government scheme," Parashar said.

Adding further he said, "It is the responsibility of the BJP media coordinator to improve coordination with the media in each district. It is true that the media and the government are also directly impacted by the issues facing the general populace. Therefore, the government is sending a message to all media managers through this workshop."