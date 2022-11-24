e-Paper Get App
MP: Jabalpur fire department gets first Turntable Ladder, can extinguish flames up to height of 56 meters

Updated: Thursday, November 24, 2022, 02:48 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The fire department of Jabalpur is all set to deal with all kinds of fire accidents. Jabalpur fire department has got the first Turntable Ladder (TTL) machine in the state.

The machine can extinguish the flames up to a height of 56 metres.

TTL can prevent fire accidents as well as the machine has specialisation in rescue.

At once, 4 to 5 people can be safely carried down from a height of 56 metres. At the same height, the water pressure needed to extinguish a fire will also be present.

The people stuck above 18 floors can be brought down safely in addition to putting out the fire. The commissioning of this contemporary equipment has begun.

Engineer Norbert along with the Municipal Corporation's fire brigade team

Engineer Norbert along with the Municipal Corporation's fire brigade team | FP Photo

The machine's engineer, Norbert from Austria has reached Jabalpur. The engineer explained the technical details of this machine's operation. Norbert will be in the city till November 29 and train the Municipal Corporation's fire brigade team. The photographs and video of this machine have been recorded while demonstrating.

