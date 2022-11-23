e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur man found hanging, family suspects suicide

The police has allegedly found a suicide video on deceased Deepak's mobile

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, 08:34 PM IST
article-image
FP Photo
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Deepak alias Tinku Khatwani, a resident of Jabalpur, committed suicide by hanging himself. The man was allegedly suffering from depression.

Deepak used to do embroidery work and since the pandemic his business had suffered huge losses. He did not get any work and went into depression.

According to the reports, Deepak had also made a video of suicide on his mobile. The Madan Mahal police officials have seized the mobile and said that the information regarding the suicide video will be revealed only after an investigation.

Deepak had celebrated his birthday a day prior to his suicide, say relatives

On getting the information, the police reached the spot, took down the body, and started an investigation.

According to the information, Deepak's relatives are also considering depression and loneliness as the major reason behind his suicide. As per the relatives, Deepak was unmarried and possibly because of loss in business and loneliness, he chose to take his life.

The family members of the deceased claim that he had celebrated his birthday a day before and they were shocked to learn about his demise just a day after his birthday.

article-image

