MP: Medical Officer Caught Accepting Bribe To Release PM Report Of Drowned Man

Representation Image | Veectezy

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Special police establishment (SPE) Lokayukta police Rewa caught a medical officer posted in Umaria district for taking a bribe to send the postmortem report of a drowned man to the police, said officials on Thursday.

SP Gopal Singh Dhakad informed that Dr Rajendra Manjhi (30), posted at the Community Health Centre (CHC) at Manpur was caught taking Rs 3000, the second installment of the bribe he had demanded.

The complainant Virendra Kumar Yadav had filed a complaint with police that his nephew Bali Yadav drowned in a village pond about one and a half months ago, and Manjhi had allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to send the autopsy report to police so that the family could apply for compensation, said the police.

Manjhi later settled for Rs 6,000, and Yadav approached police after paying him the first installment of Rs 3,000, the police said. A trap was laid by a 12-member team led by DSP Rajesh Khede at the CHC and the doctor was caught red-handed accepting a bribe, he added.

On the basis of the post-mortem report, the state government paid financial assistance of Rs 4 lakh to the Yadav family, officials said.