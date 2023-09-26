MP: Man Trying To Cut ATM Lands In Police Net In Satna

Representational Image

Satna (Madhya Pradesh): The police caught a burglar, trying to cut an ATM at Ramnagar in the early hours of Sunday, official sources said on Monday.

A team of Ramnagar police led by sub-divisional officer of police Rajiv Pathak arrested the criminal.

The man identified as Dheeraj Patel, resident of Karra in Ramnagar, entered the bank by cutting one of its windows and did recce of the bank for two hours.

Entered the bank in the early hours of Saturday and tried to cut the chest of the bank with the help of a gas cutter. He also shut the alarm system of the bank.

He, however, could not finish the job. He then planned to cut an ATM of the bank.

Meanwhile, he fell into the hands of the police patrolling team. Superintendent of police Ashutosh Gupta announced reward for policemen Sandeep Tiwari and BL Rawat. He also appreciated the role of police station in charge Santosh Tiwari.

