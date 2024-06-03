MP Man Poses As Officer Of CM Secretariat To Manipulate Municipal Corp's Tendering; Uses His Pic With CM Mohan Yadav To Dupe Bizmen

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A man allegedly posed as an officer of a CM Secretariat and attempted to manipulate the government tendering process by threatening a Bhopal-based businessman. Acting on the complaint, the Gwalior crime branch has arrested the accused.

The accused has been identified as Mannu, a resident of Itarsi. He introduced himself to businessmen and their firms as Abhimanyu, an officer posted in the CM Secretariat. He even showed his alleged picture with CM Mohan Yadav to convince the other party.

According to information, a Gwalior-based firm, SR Map Technology, which takes tenders in Nagar Nigam and Nagar Palikas, had participated in a tender a few days ago. Some days later, they received a call from a person named Abhimanyu, who claimed to be an officer of the Chief Minister's Secretariat and threatened the company's director, Ravi Shankar Srivastava, to not participate in the tender process. He said that even if the firm makes a bid, he wouldn't let the payment be released.

Sought 30% share for big tenders

Gwalior SP Dharmveer Singh said that a few days ago, the accused once again called the proprietor of the Gwalior company, Srivastava, and called him to Bhopal to meet him. In this meeting, the accused threatened Srivastava not to participate in the tender of the Urban Administration Department. He even sought at least a 30% share for bigger tenders.

The victim, Ravi Shankar Srivastava, approached the crime branch office and lodged a complaint. The investigation revealed that the accused was not posted in the CM secretariat, and his name was Mannu, not Abhimanyu.

The crime branch of Gwalior immediately traced him and arrested him. He has been on police remand for five days, said SP Dharamveer Singh.