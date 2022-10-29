MP: Man lynched to death over black magic, two injured in Chhindwara district

Representative photo |

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Villagers of Nandanwadi in Chhindwara district attacked three persons including a woman on Thrusday who were involved in black magic. As a result of attack, one person died and other sustained injuries. It is alleged that the three are responsible for many deaths in the village in past few months, said the police on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Agarwal told Free Press that on Thursday village panchayat was called in which it was discussed about the deaths that took place in the village for past few months. The villagers blamed the woman and two more persons. As the meeting was on, villagers became angry and attacked the three.

The deceased has been identified as Goma, 55, a resident of Balapur. Sheshrao Ivnati, 35 and Punnu Uike, 43, residents of Dholankhapa, were injured in the incident.

The SP Agarwal added, “A panchayat was called in Nadanwadi village as five people died in suspicious circumstances in the area in last two months. The villagers said deaths took place due to occult practices. The villagers suspected Goma, Sheshrao and Punnu. During the panchayat, villagers started accusing them and became violent. They attacked the trio”.

Goma died on the spot while Sheshrao and Punnu were injured. The duo was rushed to district hospital where the condition of Sheshrao is stated to be critical. Police registered a case of rioting and murder against two dozen people. Heavy police force was deployed in the village to control untoward situation in the area.

