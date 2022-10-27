Bhopal: CM takes serious note of crime incidents, directs officials to act tough

CM instructed officials to take tough action on misappropriation of funds and non-availability of accommodation to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Satna district. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Taking a serious note of the robbery incident with a foreign national in the capital city and a dacoit gang’s activities in the Chambal region, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan directed officials on Thursday to take a tough action on the same.

The CM also instructed officials to take tough action on misappropriation of funds and non-availability of accommodation to beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in Satna district.

The CM held a virtual meeting with officials concerned from his residence on Thursday morning. In regard to the incident of robbery with a Portuguese citizen Nuno Rodrigues in Bhopal the CM said, “It is our responsibility to provide security and good governance to the people of the state. The incident of robbery with a foreign national who visited the state is unfortunate. Such incidents affect the image of the state. Taking such cases seriously, full vigilance should be exercised in future.”

On this, commissioner of police (CP), Bhopal Makrand Deuskar said all the three accused had been arrested. Nuno, who was injured in the incident, was treated by sending a medical team to the hotel. Collector Avinash Lavania and police officers reached the hotel to enquire about his well-being.

It was informed that in Rahikwar village of Satna district, an FIR had been lodged against three employees in the matter of non-availability of accommodation to the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and misappropriation of funds.

Investigation is going on in the matter, officials told the CM. He said that beneficiary-wise examination of all the houses approved under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana should be conducted and strict action should be taken against the guilty. The CM said it should be ensured that no poor faced problems in the investigation.

On dacoit Gudda Gurjar threatening villagers in Chanchaul village of Morena district, the CM directed Morena SP to take immediate action. He said no robber gang was active in the state. Terror and arbitrary activities of anyone would not be allowed.

