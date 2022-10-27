Bhopal: Three held for attack on Portuguese national

Representative Image |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Three miscreants had assaulted a Portuguese national to buy liquor and looted his goggle on October 23. In a joint operation of Mangalwara police and crime branch, Bhopal three habitual offenders were arrested in a looting incident, the police said here on Thursday.

A Portuguese national was allegedly robbed in the capital by three unidentified youths. Police station in-charge Sandeep Pawar told Free Press that the victim Nuno Rodrigues is a resident of Portugal and he is on a tour to India.

On Sunday, he allegedly had dispute with three youths near Bharat Talkies area. “In a brawl, the victim hit one of the youths with the selfie stick. On this, another youth pelted stone on the victim and one of the accused fled along with his goggle, which was worth Rs 20k. The passers-by took him to Hamidia hospital and the hospital staff informed the police about the incident”, the TI said.

The police added that the victim was staying at a hotel situated near the bus stand and on the day he was scheduled to move to Khajuraho. The police have registered a case against the three under section 394 of the IPC and started investigations. With the help of CCTV footage and information received from informers, the police had been able to track the accused of the case.

The police have arrested the three habitual offenders into the case. They had committed the crime to satisfy their addiction.

The police have arrested Mohammad Faisal (23), who works as a painter. Five cases are registered against him in different police stations. Sarwar Ali (23) also works as a painter and three cases are registered against him in different police stations and Afzal Khan (24), also a painter by profession is having one case against him under Arms Act in Hanumanganj police station. The police came to know that the goggle which was looted was thrown by them on the road, as they became afraid of being caught by the police.

Read Also Bhopal: HC asks robbery accused to donate toys to anganwadis