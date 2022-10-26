Bhopal: HC asks robbery accused to donate toys to anganwadis

Representational pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Gwalior bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court asked a robbery and attempt to murder accused to donate toys to five anganwadis in the vicinity of his house as per his undertaking.

The High Court judgement that was delivered last week came to the fore on Wednesday. The accused, meanwhile, has applied for bail. The bench of justice Anand Pathak while disposing of the petition for bail filed by Indrabhan Singh Gurjar, a resident of village Kaswanagar under police station Dangbasai in district Dholpur of Rajasthan said in his order that the petitioner bore criminal record of 6 cases.

As per the order, the counsel of the applicant submitted that he intended to mend his ways and become a better citizen. Therefore, a chance be given to him to reform himself.

The counsel for the applicant also submitted that his client had regrets for the proceedings undertaken involving the state machinery (police, prosecution and the court) and for that the applicant intended to do some social service by way of donating toys to five anganwadi kendras at Magarouni, district Shivpuri.

The bench said, “Without commenting on the merits of the case, this court intends to allow this application but with certain stringent conditions as per the spirit echoed in the order of Sunita Gandharva Vs state of MP... It is hereby directed that the applicant shall be released on bail, on his furnishing personal bond of Rs 50,000 with two solvent sureties of like amount, out of which one should be cash surety and the other should be a local surety, to the satisfaction of the trial court”.

The court said the order will remain operative subject to compliance of the conditions. Also, as per undertaking given by the applicant, he shall donate toys to five anganwadi centres in the vicinity where he lives or in the vicinity of police station Magarouni, district Shivpuri so that toddlers/young children of rural areas may be able to play with these toys, the court stated in its order.

Courtspeak

This direction is made by this court as a test case to address the anatomy of crime, violence and evil by process of creation and a step towards alignment with nature. The natural instinct of compassion, service, love and mercy needs to be rekindled for human existence as they are four innately ingrained attributes of human existence.

