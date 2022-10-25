Bhopal: Toll increases to two in oil tanker fire

Fire in oil tanker | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With one more death reported on Tuesday, the toll increased to two in oil tanker fire at Bhauri Bakania oil depot under Khajuri Sadak Police Station.

Seven people were injured in the fire who were rushed to Chirayu Hospital. Four of them were critical and three of them were on ventilators. Two of them who were on ventilators have died.

The Khajuri Sadak police station house officer Sandhya has confirmed two deaths. Salman died on Monday and Sonu died on Tuesday.

Fire broke out in oil tanker on October 21 at Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited depot at Bakania Bhauri located on the Bhopal-Indore bypass. At present, 5 injured are undergoing treatment. One of them is in critical condition.

After death of Sonu, the family members staged protest. A large number of people reached Hamidia police station and raised slogans with demand to provide financial assistance to family of the deceased, job to a family member.

The administrative officials who reached the spot assured to give Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased.

An expert team of Petroleum and Explosive Safety Organisation has started investigation. Teams have also reached Bhopal from BPCL Mumbai headquarters. The team of Ministry of Commerce and Industry is also conducting a separate investigation under Factories Act. However, none of the reports have been prepared yet.