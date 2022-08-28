Goa: Palmolein oil tanker overturns in paddy field at Gulem-Canacona

Representative Image

A tanker transporting Palmolein oil fell to fields and destroyed paddy crop at Gulem-Canacona on Saturday.

While the driver escaped without any injuries, farmers expressed anger over mishaps regularly destroying their crops.

According to sources, the interstate tanker (TN-70-AC-0624) was headed towards Karnataka and as it was coming down the Karmalghat slope, the tanker went off the road and fell on its side in the fields near a government primary school.

“The tanker strayed a bit to the extreme left of the road to avoid an oncoming vehicle and left tyres went off the road. The tanker fell into the fields,” the driver is reported to stated.

According to residents, the highway road is very treacherous at many places especially in the Gulem section, resulting in similar mishaps.

“This is the fifth such mishap where heavy vehicles have fallen into the paddy fields during this season itself, due to the narrow and treacherous highway. As a result, our crops are being destroyed,” complained a resident at the site.

