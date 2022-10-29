MP: Man in Gwalior rapes minor girl at her residence

Representative Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A miscreant, in the lure of sweets, raped a minor girl in the bathroom of her residence. According to the primary information received, the alleged accused took the minor girl to the bathroom, shoot off her mouth, and molested her. he even threatened her with dire consequences.

As per the police station in-charge Deepak Yadav, The parents of the girl had gone to the market in the evening, leaving the girl at her paternal home. The alleged accused living in the neighborhood, seeking a chance, took the girl into the bathroom. Her maternal aunt, in search of the girl, when opened the door of the bathroom, the accused pushed away the aunt and ran away.

The victim was lying unconscious inside the bathroom. Her aunt rushed her to the hospital where after regaining consciousness, the victim narrated her ordeal. The kin of the girl registered a case at the police station.

The alleged accused is under arrest and a case has been registered against him, said Deepak Yadav.

