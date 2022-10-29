Gwalior: Women posing as customers steal gold chain from jewellery shop

Representative Image |

Gwalior(Madhya Pradesh): The Kotwali police of Gwalior have registered a case of theft against two unidentified women for posing as customers and stealing a gold chain from a jewellery showroom in the city, said police on Friday.

The police added that the matter came to light when the owner of the showroom checked the CCTV footage and discovered theft.

As per the statements of Kotwali police station SHO Rajeev Gupta, the complainant Ashok Kumar Gupta who owns jewellery showroom. Gupta stated that two men visited showroom on Thursday evening and asked employees to show them gold chains and ornaments.

After checking the stock, the women left showroom by saying that they would return later. When Gupta counted all the ornaments at night before closing the showroom, he found a gold chain missing.

He immediately checked the CCTV footage and found the duo stealing the gold chain deceitfully. Post this, he approached Kotwali police station and registered a complaint in this regard.

“Video of the two women stealing the chain has gone viral on social media. Further probe is underway,” said SHO Gupta.