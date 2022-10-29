Bhopal: Gayan Parv begins with recitals from Banaras, Gwalior gharana

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The three-day Gayan Parv began with the performance of Shivshankar Mishra and Sulekha Bhatt Dharkar at Bharat Bhavan in the city on Friday. Anhad, a music wing of the Bhavan organised the event.

The first day event started off with a performance by singer Shivshankar Mishra who belongs to Banaras gharana. He presented songs in Raag Jog and Tappa during 45-minute performance.

It was followed by performance of singer Sulekha Bhat Dharkar who belongs to Gwalior Gharana. She selected raga Malkauns, sung at night. She presented traditional Bandish. She was accompanied by Ashesh Upadhyay (Bhopal) on tabla, Pt Upendra Sahastrabuddhe (Pune) on harmonium, Alap Bhat and Samishka Saxena on tanpura.