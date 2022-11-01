MP: Man held with 6 boxes of illicit liquor in Bina

e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Man held with 6 boxes of illicit liquor in Bina

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 11:54 AM IST
Man held with illicit liquor. | FP PHOTO
Bina (Madhya Pradesh): The police have arrested a man on charges of possessing illicit liquor and trading it illegally, said the police on Monday. The police added that the illicit liquor is worth Rs.62,900.

As per the statements of Bina police station SHO Kamal Nigwaal, the accused has been identified as Sonu (28). Through a tip-off received on Sunday night, the police learnt that Sonu, a resident of Shastri ward, had stocked foreign liquor. Acting swiftly on the tip-off, the police team, under the guidance of additional superintendent of police (ASP) of Bina and SDOP of Bina, Prashant Singh Suman, raided Sonu’s house.

The team found six boxes of illicit liquor, containing whisky and rum. When the police quizzed Sonu, he told the police that he used to purchase liquor from an employee of a wine shop. He added that the wine shop employee used to meet him near Government hospital to hand over the liquor. Sonu was booked under Section 34(2) Excise Act and was taken into custody.

