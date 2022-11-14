MP: Man ends life in Gwalior, probe on to ascertain reason

Representative Image |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A married man residing in Maharajpura locality hanged himself to death at his house on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday, the police said on Monday.

The police added that no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

Maharajpura police station incharge Pankaj Tyagi, while talking to the media, stated that the deceased had been identified as Manish. It came to light that Manish had pre-planned extreme step and to execute it successfully, he sent his wife to her native town along with the kids.

His dead body was found hanging inside his house on Sunday morning. The deceased man’s wife and children have been informed about the incident, who rushed back after learning about his extreme step.

Manish’s body was sent for post-mortem. As no suicide note has been recovered from the spot, the police are probing the matter to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step taken by Manish, Tyagi said.