MP: Minor girl ends life in Gwalior, probe underway

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An eleven-year-old girl hanged herself to death in the Girwai locality of Gwalior district, said the police on Friday.

The police added that the reason behind the extreme step had not been ascertained yet and the matter was being probed.

According to police, the deceased girl has been identified as the daughter of Mahendra Dhakad, a daily wager. His wife is a daily wager.

Dhakad told the police that he and his wife left home for work on Thursday. When the couple returned home, they discovered the 11-year-old girl hanging in the room. The couple immediately brought her down and informed the police, who reached the spot to probe the matter.

"The reason behind the extreme step taken by the girl will be revealed only once the post-mortem report arrives", said the police.

