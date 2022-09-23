e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Minor girl ends life in Gwalior, probe underway

MP: Minor girl ends life in Gwalior, probe underway

The police added that the reason behind the extreme step had not been ascertained yet and the matter was being probed.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 23, 2022, 11:30 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): An eleven-year-old girl hanged herself to death in the Girwai locality of Gwalior district, said the police on Friday. 

The police added that the reason behind the extreme step had not been ascertained yet and the matter was being probed. 

According to police, the deceased girl has been identified as the daughter of Mahendra Dhakad, a daily wager. His wife is a daily wager.

Dhakad told the police that he and his wife left home for work on Thursday. When the couple returned home, they discovered the 11-year-old girl hanging in the room. The couple immediately brought her down and informed the police, who reached the spot to probe the matter. 

"The reason behind the extreme step taken by the girl will be revealed only once the post-mortem report arrives", said the police. 

Read Also
Gwalior: Junior students open fire at residence of senior after alleged ragging
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Narmadapuram: BJYM burns effigy of Congress leader KK Mishra

Narmadapuram: BJYM burns effigy of Congress leader KK Mishra

Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims red flag govt’s ‘temporary injuries’ admission in curative petition...

Bhopal Gas Tragedy victims red flag govt’s ‘temporary injuries’ admission in curative petition...

Bhopal: Melody of Sufi, beat of King adds charm to Retina, 2022, fest at AIIMS

Bhopal: Melody of Sufi, beat of King adds charm to Retina, 2022, fest at AIIMS

Gwalior: Criminals nabbed from state capital

Gwalior: Criminals nabbed from state capital

Bhopal: Smart usage of fingerprint science bags MP police 2nd prize

Bhopal: Smart usage of fingerprint science bags MP police 2nd prize